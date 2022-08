Followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr end a sit-in outside the headquarters of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad on 23 August 2022. EFE/Ahmed Jallil

Supporters of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr gather in front of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad on 23 August 2022. EFE/EPA/AHMED JALIL

Hundreds of supporters of influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr mounted a sit-in Tuesday at the headquarters of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council to dramatize their demands for early elections to resolve a months-long political deadlock.

The protest, which forced the council and the Iraqi Supreme Court to suspend operations for a few hours, ended after a spokesman for Al-Sadr, Mohamed Saleh al-Iraqi, urged the demonstrators to leave.