US rock band the Foo Fighters (L to R) Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel and Chris Shiflett pose for photographers in Sydney, Monday, 02 October 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Taylor Hawkins (C) and Dave Grohl (R) of the band Foo Fighters joke around onstage as Recording Academy Chair Jimmy Jam (L) looks on during the announcement of nominations for the GRAMMY Awards at press conference in Los Angeles, California USA 06 December 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/PAUL BUCK

Taylor Hawkins (C) of the US band Foo Fighters performs on Zeppelin stage at the 'Rock im Park' festival in Nuremberg, Germany, 01 June 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/TIMM SCHAMBERGER

Fans of US rock band Foo Fighters gather outside Casa Medina hotel where the lifeless body of the group's drummer, Taylor Hawkins, was found, in Bogota, Colombia, early 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Members of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) remove the body of the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, at the Casa Medina hotel, in Bogota, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

Members of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) remove the lifeless body of the drummer of the rock band Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, at the Casa Medina hotel, in Bogota, Colombia, 26 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Carlos Ortega

US band Foo Fighters perform at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts 2017 at Worthy Farm, near Pilton, Somerset, Britain, 24 June 2017 (reissued 26 March 2022). EPA-EFE FILE/NIGEL RODDIS

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died at the age of 50 in Bogotá, the American rock band announced Friday night.

The Seattle band was scheduled to headline the first day of the Estéreo Picnic Festival in the Colombian capital, but an hour before it was to take the stage, the news of the drummer's death, announced by the band on its social media, spread like wildfire among the crowd.