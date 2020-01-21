A handout photo from Argentina's Ministry of Social Development shows minister Daniel Arroyo at the distribution of 560,000 food cards in the populous districts of the province of Buenos Aires that surround the capital in order to assist the poorest sectors and guarantee their access to basic food, in Almirante Brown, Argentina on Jan. 20, 2020. EFE/HANDOUT/MINISTRY OF SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Argentinian government on Monday began the distribution of 560,000 food cards in the populous districts of Buenos Aires province, which houses the country's capital of the same name, in order to ensure the poorest sections of society have access to food.

These food cards, which can only be used to procure food and not withdraw money, were among the initial measures launched by the government led by Alberto Fernandez within days of assuming presidency on Dec. 10. Their nationwide distribution will take at least until March. EFE-EPA