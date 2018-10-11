International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said a bailout deal with Pakistan would require "absolute transparency" of its debts, many of which come from China's landmark Belt and Road Initiative, accoridng to a Dow Jone report supplied to EFE on Thursday.

"In whatever work we do, we need to have a complete understanding and absolute transparency about the nature, size, terms of the debt that is bearing on a particular country," Ms. Lagarde said Thursday at the IMF and World Bank Group annual meetings in Bali, Indonesia.