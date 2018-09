Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacant Supreme Court seat, of sexually attacking her when they were both teenagers, is shown here on Sept. 27, 2018, during her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. EFE-EPA/ Andrew Harnik / Pool

Christine Blasey Ford told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday that she is certain US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was the person who attempted to rape her in 1982.

The self-proclaimed victim of sexual assault by the now-judge described the incident that occurred more than 30 years ago and, although she admitted that she did not remember everything that she would like about it, she said that - as a result of it - she had suffered from "panic attacks and anxiety."