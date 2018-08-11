View of the Kuryk multimodal port on the Caspian in Kazakhstan, opened on Saturday by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who said that Sunday's signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be "a very important moment for all of us." EFE-EPA/BNEWS/Bauyrzhan Zhuasbayev

View of the Kuryk multimodal port on the Caspian in Kazakhstan, opened on Saturday by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who said that Sunday's signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be "a very important moment for all of us." EFE-EPA/BNEWS/Bauyrzhan Zhuasbayev

View of the Kuryk multimodal port on the Caspian in Kazakhstan, opened on Saturday by President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who said that Sunday's signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea will be "a very important moment for all of us." EFE-EPA/BNEWS/Bauyrzhan Zhuasbayev

The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan left everything in order Saturday for the signing of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, scheduled for the summit to he held Sunday by leaders of the five countries at this Kazakh port city.

"Despite their positions being diametrically opposed at the beginning, thanks to their diplomatic efforts...a consensus was reached on all matters related to interaction on the Caspian Sea," Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov said at the meeting.