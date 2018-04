Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi looks on during a press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's foreign minister met his North Korean counterpart in Beijing on Tuesday amid a continuing climate of rapprochement between the two countries following years of strained ties over the North's repeated missile tests in violation of United Nations sanctions.

During the meeting, Wang Yi told Ri Yong-ho that China appreciated North Korea's commitment to denuclearize the Korean peninsula and its efforts to ease tension in the region, according to a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.