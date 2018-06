North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho arrives to attend the 50th Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) anniversary in Manila, Philippines, Aug 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan (C) enters Beijing International Airport in Beijing, China, Jun 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The foreign minister of Singapore met with his North Korean counterpart in Pyongyang ahead of the historic US-North Korea summit scheduled for next week in Singapore, the North Korean state news agency reported Friday.

The meeting between Vivian Balakrishnan and Ri Yong-ho took place in Pyongyang on Thursday, according the North Korean state news agency KCNA.