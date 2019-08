A photo provided by Mexico's Tourism Secretariat, shows Tourism Secretary Miguel Torruco Marques during the Aug. 15, 2019, inauguration of the fourth edition of the International Congress of the Women's Association of Executives of Tourism Companies (AFEET) in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/SECTUR

The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Mexico in the first half of 2019 rose 7 percent relative to the same period of last year, the tourism secretary said Thursday.

Around 22.1 million international tourists visited the Aztec nation between January and June, with Mexico earning just over $11.9 billion from tourism during that period, up 13.9 percent from last year, Miguel Torruco said at a press conference.