Pedestrians view tropical fish from the Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa, in a 5-meter long fish tank at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30. 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A humphead wrasse Napoleon fish swims with other species of tropical fishes from the Japanese southwestern island of Okinawa in a 5-meter long fish tank at the Sony Aquarium in central Tokyo, Japan, Aug. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The number of foreign tourists to Japan is set to cross a record 30 million mark in 2018, the government said Friday.

It will be the seventh consecutive annual increase in the number of foreign arrivals and a new record for the Asian country.