View of the courtyard at the Bogota Model Prison, taken on Sept. 11, 2019, where at present 13 Spaniards are being held, mostly for drug trafficking, in conditions that have been described as a living nightmare. EFE-EPA/Juan Diego Lopez

Outside view of the cell block for foreigners in the Bogota Model Prison, taken on Sept. 11, 2019, with garments hanging out on the bars of the windows through which daylight enters the cells holding 13 Spaniards, most of them doing time for drug trafficking. EFE-EPA/Juan Diego Lopez

View of a corridor in the cell block for foreigners in the Bogota Model Prison, taken on Sept. 11, 2019, where at present 13 Spaniards are being held, mostly for drug trafficking, in conditions that have been described as a living nightmare. EFE-EPA/Juan Diego Lopez

The sun shines through black cloth onto the courtyard of the Bogota Model Prison, where garments of many colors have been hung out on the bars of the windows through which daylight enters the cells holding 13 Spaniards, most of them doing time for drug trafficking.

On the first level through the bars, full of slippers left there to air out, the television camera attracts the attention of a Colombian convict, his face expressing shock, a certain anger, and when he speaks his gaze drifts away to the horizon.