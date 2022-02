Silvana Turner, member of the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF), works in search of the bodies of several victims of a massacre in 1981, in Meanguera, El Salvador, 23 February 2022. EPA-EFE/Rodrigo Sura

El Salvador forensic experts continued the search Wednesday for the remains of victims of the 1981 El Mozote massacre in a remote area in the east of the country.

The search is being carried out according to the testimonies of survivors of the incident that took place during the country's civil war.