Indian Dalit and tribal rights activists and supporters hold placards and shout slogans during the protest against Indian government in New Delhi, India, Mar. 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Thousands of marginalized and tribal community members on Tuesday held demonstrations across India to protest the Supreme Court's recent decisions which risk eviction of nearly two million indigenous people living on forest lands and jeopardize their access to jobs and higher education.

On Feb. 12, India's top court ordered the eviction of nearly 1.8 million families of tribal communities who were unable to provide proof that they have been living in publicly owned forest lands for more than three generations.