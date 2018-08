A general view of the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Barranco de Banho area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A local tries to put out the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Barranco de Banho area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A forest fire that broke out in the southernmost region of Portugal four days ago continued to rage on Tuesday, with more than 1,000 firefighters battling the flames, according to authorities.

The fire was "extremely active" overnight due to strong winds that fanned its flames, regional Civil Protection commander Luís Vraz Pinto told the press.