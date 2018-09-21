A firetruck takes water from the Nordradde river near the military test site at the Wehrtechnische Dienststelle 91 (WTD 91) of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) near Meppen, northern Germany, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA/EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A scorching forest fire that has been raging on for two weeks on Friday continued to blaze throughout northwestern Germany, prompting authorities to declare an emergency alert that could lead to possible evacuations.

The wildfire erupted two weeks ago at a German army boot camp following a severe drought in the federal state of Lower Saxony and has affected about five hectares (12.4 acres) of land near the town of Stavern, located close to the border with the Netherlands some 450 kilometers (280 miles) to the west of Berlin.