At least 74 wildfires, 33 of them out of control, continued to burn on Friday in eastern Australia, a country that is undergoing one of its worst droughts in hundred years and where more than 575,000 hectares have already been lost to the flames since July.

A spokesperson for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service told EFE that between July 1 to Nov. 5, around 574,727 hectares had been burned, and although the figure was not updated, it had already exceeded the area that was consumed by fires in the previous two seasons put together. EFE-EPA