A man uses his mobile phone next to his burned car destroyed by the wildfires in Monchique, Algarve, southern Portugal, 06 August 2018. Over 800 firefighters, 220 vehicles and nearly 10 airplanes are fighting the forest fire. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A Portuguese firefighter in action on the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Pocilgais area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A local tries to put out the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Barranco de Banho area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Firefighters try to put out the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Barranco de Banho area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

Portuguese firefighters in action on the forest fire that is ravaging in Monchique, in the Pocilgais area of Caldas de Monchique, Portugal, 06 August 2018. The fire that broke out on 06 August in Monchique has already injured 44 people and forced the evacuation of a resort. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL A. LOPES

A forest fire that has been raging on since Aug. 3 in the Algarve region of southern Portugal, has worsened during the last hours due to strong winds in the area.

The situation has become "very complicated" in Monchique municipality, where the flames have been blazing for three days, the National Authority for Civil Protection (ANPC) commander Abel Gomes told reporters Monday.