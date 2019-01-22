efe-epaSydney, Australia

Forest soils need up to 80 years after forest fires and about 30 years after logging to recover, which is much longer than previously thought, according to a study published in Australia on Tuesday.

"We discovered that both natural and human disturbances can have incredibly long-lasting effects on forest soils that could impact plant communities and ecosystem function," said lead researcher Elle Bowd from the Australian National University's Fenner School of Environment and Society in a statement.