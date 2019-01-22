Tall white gum trees grow upwards into the sky above, at Evercreech Forest Reserve, in northern Tasmania, Australia, Dec. 28, 2017 (issued 30 Dec. 30 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service crews protect a property on Bulgamatta Road in the township of Berambing in the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, Australia, Oct. 22, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Forest soils need up to 80 years after forest fires and about 30 years after logging to recover, which is much longer than previously thought, according to a study published in Australia on Tuesday.

"We discovered that both natural and human disturbances can have incredibly long-lasting effects on forest soils that could impact plant communities and ecosystem function," said lead researcher Elle Bowd from the Australian National University's Fenner School of Environment and Society in a statement.