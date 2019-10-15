The process of drying and bleaching cellulose paste is seen at the Montes del Plata paper mill on Oct. 11, 2019, in Uruguay, which has consolidated its forestry production in recent years to become one of the world's leading exporters of short-fiber cellulose. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

A grove of eucalyptus trees is seen being harvested by the Montes del Plata paper mill on Oct. 11, 2019, in Uruguay, which has consolidated its forestry production in recent years to become one of the world's leading exporters of short-fiber cellulose. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

A grove of eucalyptus trees is seen in the process of being harvested by the Montes del Plata paper mill on Oct. 11, 2019, in Uruguay, which has consolidated its forestry production in recent years to become one of the world's leading exporters of short-fiber cellulose. EFE-EPA/ Federico Anfitti

Uruguay has consolidated its forestry production in recent years to become one of the world's leading exporters of short-fiber cellulose, and now faces the challenge of developing that industry toward a model of maximum efficiency and sustainability.

Eucalyptus, pine and biofuel are some of the main materials sustaining Uruguay's timber industry, whose regulation has continued for the last 30 years and which has been most strongly enforced since the installation of the first cellulose-paste plant in 2007.