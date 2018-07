Former North Korean agent Kim Hyun-hui (R) enters the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre in the southeastern port city of Busan, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/YONHAP

Relatives of the victims of an attack that claimed the lives of the 115 passengers aboard a Korean Air flight in 1987 on Monday sued Kim Hyun-hui, the North Korean spy behind the attack, for libel and obstruction of business.

Before filing the lawsuit at a district court in central Seoul, the family members held a press conference in which they reiterated the position they have maintained for years: that Kim was not a North Korean spy but a South Korea spy agent under the military junta.