Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman delivers a speech on Oct. 9, 2015, at the official inauguration of a bust of Eva Peron in Havana, Cuba. Timerman died on Dec. 30, 2018, in Buenos Aires. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Former Argentine Foreign Minister Hector Timerman, who served in that post from 2010-2015 during the government of Cristina Fernandez, died Sunday from cancer of the liver, from which he had suffered for several years, his brother Javier confirmed in a post on one of the social networks. He was 65.

"My darling brother. Thanks for everything you did for me. I admire you greatly. I'm going to miss you more than you can imagine," wrote Javier Timerman on Twitter on Sunday morning.