Former Adelaide Archbishop Philip Wilson (centre) leaves Newcastle Local Court, in Newcastle after a post-sentence decision on home detention assessment ,Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Darren Pateman/NO ARCHIVING

An Australian court on Thursday overturned former archbishop of Australia Philip Wilson's conviction for covering up cases of child sexual abuse to protect the Church.

The judge also revoked his one-year sentence, which he had been serving in home detention.