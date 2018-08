Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and granddaughter Alice leave after his farewell press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug 24, 2018, (reissued Aug 8, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull conducts his farewell press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug 24, 2018, (reissued Aug 28, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull on Friday retired from politics and resigned from the parliament, a week after losing the leadership of the Liberal Party and the premiership due to an internal crisis in the party.

Turnbull wrote a farewell letter to his constituents in Wentworth that was published on Facebook.