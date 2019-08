A general view of the Australian High Court is seen in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s High Court ruled in a landmark freedom of speech case that a former government employee who anonymously tweeted comments critical of the immigration department was lawfully fired.

Michaela Banerji was sacked by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection in 2013 for posting comments under the Twitter handle @LaLagale, which criticized the government’s border protection policies.