A former Bosniak commander was Friday acquitted in a retrial for war crimes against Serbian civilians in 1992 at a court of appeal in the Bosnian capital.
A Bosnian court of appeal cleared Naser Oric, a former commander, and Sabahudin Muhic, a former military officer, in a retrial relating to the killing of three Serbian prisoners in 1992 in the villages of Zalazje, Lolici and Kunjerac during the Bosnian war (1992-1995), as well as other war crimes that took place in Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia.