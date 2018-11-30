Women from Srebrenica wait for Naser Oric, the former commander of the Army of BiH in Srebrenica during the war, in front of the state court in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 November 2018. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

Naser Oric (C) former commander of the BiH Army in Srebrenica during the Bosnian war, leave the state court in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, 30 November 2018. EPA/FEHIM DEMIR

A former Bosniak commander was Friday acquitted in a retrial for war crimes against Serbian civilians in 1992 at a court of appeal in the Bosnian capital.

A Bosnian court of appeal cleared Naser Oric, a former commander, and Sabahudin Muhic, a former military officer, in a retrial relating to the killing of three Serbian prisoners in 1992 in the villages of Zalazje, Lolici and Kunjerac during the Bosnian war (1992-1995), as well as other war crimes that took place in Srebrenica in eastern Bosnia.