A former education minister from Catalonia is to fight a European arrest warrant issued by Spain, where she faces rebellion charges for her alleged role in a failed bid for the region's independence, her lawyer in Scotland said in a statement made available to EFE on Monday.

Clara Ponsati, a professor at the University of St Andrews in Scotland had fled via Brussels before the Spanish judiciary could arrest her for allegedly taking part in Catalonia's separatist referendum and failed bid for independence last year, when she was the region's education minister.