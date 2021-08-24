Dakar (Senegal), 20/07/2015.- (FILE) - Former Chadian leader Hissene Habre (C) reacts as he is escorted in to stand trial by Senegalese police at the Palais de Justice in Dakar, Senegal, 20 July 2015 (reissued 24 August 2021). Hissene Habre, who was serving a life imprisonment for crimes against humanity, rape, sexual slavery, and for ordering the killing of 40,000 people during his rule between 1982 and 1990, has died aged 79 on 24 August 2021. Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, President of the Transitional Military Council and de facto interim President of Chad sent his condolences on his Twitter account after learning of the death of Habre. EFE/EPA/STR *** Local Caption *** 52063154