Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke (L) is led from the courtroom following the verdict in his trial for the shooting death of teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 05 October 2018. Van Dyke was sentenced to six years and nine months in jail on 18 January 2019 after he was found guilty of second degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery. The shooting sparked protests and demonstrations across the city. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTONIO PEREZ / POOL

Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke reads a statement at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 January 2019. Van Dyke was sentenced to 81 months for shooting Laquan McDonald, firing his weapon 16 times, in 2014. Van Dyke is expected to serve just over three years when combined with time he has already been incarcerated. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO PEREZ / CHICAGO TRIBUNE / POOL

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke on Friday was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison for the shooting death of African-American teenager Laquan McDonald in 2014, a case that triggered national protests over abuse of authority.

The 40-year-old ex-police officer faced two counts of second-degree murder, 16 counts of aggravated assault (one for each shot) and one of misconduct for having shot 16 times at the 17-year-old McDonald on the night of Oct. 20, 2014.