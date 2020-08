The seal in the lobby at the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, USA, 14 August 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS BRACK - POOL

A worker at the CIA sweeping the foyer clean at the CIA Headquarters, Langley, Virginia, USA, 03 March 2005 (reissued 17 January 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS BRACK / POOL

The seal of the CIA during a visit of US President Donald J. Trump the CIA headquarters, in Langley, Virginia, USA, 21 January 2017 (reissued 17 January 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/Olivier Douliery / POOL

A former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) officer has been arrested and charged with giving classified information to Chinese intelligence officials, the United States government announced on Monday.

Hong Kong-born US citizen Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, 67, a former spy who is accused of conspiring with a relative, also an ex-CIA officer, was arrested in Hawaii on Friday, the Department of Justice said in a statement. EFE-EPA