Croatia's former Prime minister Ivo Sanader gestures during his verdict trial in Zagreb, Croatia, 22 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Croatia's former Prime minister Ivo Sanader during his verdict trial in Zagreb, Croatia, Oct. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

A former Croatian prime minister was on Monday sentenced to two and half years in prison on account of receiving illegal income from an Austrian bank in 1994.

Ivo Sanader, who was prime minister of Croatia between 2003-2009, received an illegal payment of 3.6 million kunas ($560,000) from an Austrian bank, Hypo Alpe Adria Bank, which was dismantled in 2014.