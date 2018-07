New United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party president Zahid Hamidi (R) and his deputy Mohamad Hasan (L) react during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jul. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia's former deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been named president of the opposition United Malays National Organization party, which lost the general elections in May after ruling the country for more than 80 years, UMNO announced on its website on Sunday.

In an internal election held on Saturday, Ahmad Zahid was elected well ahead of rivals Khairy Jamaluddin and Razaleigh Hamzah.