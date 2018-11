Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) visits the gravesite of her late husband former strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Heroes Cemetery in observance of All Saints Day in Taguig city, south of Manila, Philippines, 01 November 2018 (reissued 09 November 2018). According to reports, the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan on 09 November convicted Imelda Marcos of seven counts of graft for using her cabinet position to maintain Swiss bank accounts during the Marcos regime. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Marikina Shoe museum worker passes a portrait of former First Lady Imelda Marcos which hangs next to hundreds of her shoes in Marikina City, east of Manila, Philippines, 25 September 2012. The museum houses some 800 shoes from the collection of Imelda Marcos, widow of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. As First Lady, Imelda had a collection of around 3,000 shoes and was famous for her extravagant dress. EPA-EFE/FILE/DENNIS M. SABANGAN

Imelda Marcos, the widow of former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos was on Friday sentenced to up to 11 years in prison on a number of corruption charges dating back to her term as the governor of Manila between 1975 and 1986.

A special appeals court issued an arrest order after sentencing the former first lady to imprisonment of between 6 to 11 years for each of the seven charges, according to the ruling by the Sandiganbayan court.