Former President Leonel Fernandez of the Dominican Republic on Thursday called for the regional integration of Latin America, "which today is in crisis," as a necessary step to seek help from the international community to overcome the fiscal crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Without regional integration, we do not have the strength to ask the international community to come in an attitude of cooperation and solidarity as it should be, because the funds exist," he told Efe in New York during the first day of the forum on Latin America and the Caribe convened by the Global Democracy and Development Foundation, which Fernandez founded and presides over.