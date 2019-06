Ecuadorian President and Pro Tempore President of the CELAC Rafael Correa gives final news conference during the European Union and of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 11, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/OLIVIER HOSLET

A protester holds a placard depicting Julian Assange as they gather outside 1 Bligh St, the building housing the Office of Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison, during a protest calling for greater proctection of press freedom in Sydney, Australia, June 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Rafael Correa said on Saturday that he believes Wikileaks founder Julian Assange will be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of 18 charges and could be sentenced to 175 years of prison, the Former Ecuadorian President told Efe in an interview.

Assange (47) is currently in custody in the United Kingdom where he was jailed for 50 weeks for breaching his bail after spending seven years in the Ecuadorian embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden over a rape allegation.