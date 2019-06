(FILE) - Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi gestures during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, 18 June 2016 (reissued 17 June 2019). EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

(FILE) - Ousted Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi looks on during a trial session on charges of espionage in Cairo, Egypt, 18 June 2016 (reissued 17 June 2019). EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

The ex-president of Egypt Mohammed Morsi died in court on Monday during a trial against him for espionage, according to reports on the country’s state television.

The public broadcaster said the 67-year-old ousted leader collapsed and died during a court session.