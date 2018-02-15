The former president of Afinsa, Juan Antonio Cano (C), and the company's founder, Albertino de Figuereido (R), outside Spain's supreme court in Madrid, Spain, on July 28, 2016. EFE/MARISCAL

A Spanish court ruled Thursday that a group of businessmen who duped many small-scale investors into staking their life savings on a supposedly high-yield venture based on postage stamps that in fact was no more than a pyramid-sales fraud should serve jail time.

Spain's National Court made public its verdict in the case of a company that sold allegedly rare stamps to investors as part of a Ponzi scheme that eventually wiped out the savings of more than 150,000 customers, in which it sentenced the company's former executives to various prison terms for aggravated fraud, money laundering, false accounting, bankruptcy fraud and tax crimes.