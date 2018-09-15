A handout photo provided by the Colombian president's office shows President Ivan Duque (C) speak during an event in Filandia, Colombia, Sept. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Juan Pablo Cadavid/Presidencia de Colombia

Guerrilla fighter Walter Patricio Arizala, known as "Guacho," leader of a dissident faction of the FARC rebel group, who is responsible for the kidnapping and murder of three Ecuadorian press workers in March, was injured Saturday in a military operation in southwestern Colombia, President Ivan Duque said.

The operation was carried out by members of the Special Forces and the police near the city of Tumaco, in the department of Nariño, close to the border with Ecuador, where the Oliver Sinisterra Front, led by "Guacho," is based.