Presidential candidate of the Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), formerly the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, Rodrigo Londoño, speaks to the media in Bogota, Colombia, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Rodrigo Londono, the leader of Colombia's former FARC rebels, has withdrawn from the May 27 presidential election due to health problems, the party founded by the demobilized guerrillas said Thursday.

Londono, long known by the nom de guerre Timochenko, underwent heart surgery Wednesday in Bogota after having suspended campaigning on Feb. 9 in response to his being pelted with rocks at rallies in three different cities.