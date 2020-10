Demobilized members of FARC guerrillas transit in buses through the streets in the so-called 'Pilgrimage March for Life and Peace', which will go from Medellín to Bogota in rejection of the violence that has cost the lives of more than 230 of them and to demand that the peace accords be respected in Medellin, Colombia, 29 October 2020. EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Hundreds of former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) militants on Thursday began a march from the Colombian city of Medellin to the capital Bogota to join a protest against the violence that has claimed the lives of about 234 of the ex-rebels since the peace deal came into force.

Some wore white T-shirts that read "For life, for peace," while others waved white and Colombian flags at the beginning of their journey of more than 400 kilometers, which is expected to take days. EFA-EPA