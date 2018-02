Honduran President Porfirio Lobo and first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla arrive at the Jerez de la Frontera Airport on Nov. 16, 2012, for the 22nd Summit of Heads of State and Government in Cadiz, Spain. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Zapata

Former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla, the wife of Porfirio Lobo, who governed Honduras from 2010 to 2014, was arrested on Wednesday in Tegucigalpa on corruption charges, media reports said.

Bonilla was arrested by Technical Criminal Investigation Agency (ATIC) officers at her home in El Chimbo, a district in eastern Tegucigalpa, during an early morning raid coordinated by the Attorney General's Office.