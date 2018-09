Nguyen Van Chuc, on the stairs of the jetty next to the Saigon river, in Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam, Sep. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eric San Juan

As Nguyen Van Chuc sailed in his boat Friday morning in search of work, he also kept his eyes peeled for people jumping into the Saigon river to commit suicide.

The 61-year-old former fisherman gave up his trade owing to a scarcity of fish as water pollution increased, and now spends his day sailing in search of work: loading sand, repairing boat engines or transporting goods.