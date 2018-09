File image shows former French prime minister Manuel Valls (2014-2016) during a conference in Malaga (Spain) on Sep 19, 2018, where he hinted he was considering his candidacy to become Mayor of Barcelona. On Sep 21, 2018, Valls raised expectations further after posting a cryptic photograph on his Twitter account showing a photograph of two feet standing on a traditional Barcelona pavement with a one-word caption: "Barcelona...." EFE-EPA/ Carlos Díaz

A former French prime minister on Friday raised expectations about his possible candidacy to become mayor of the northeastern Spanish city of Barcelona after posting a cryptic photograph on his Twitter account.

Manuel Valls had previously said he would disclose in Sept. whether he would present his candidacy and everything seems to point to him taking the plunge next week and launch his bid for Barcelona's local elections due on May 26, 2019.