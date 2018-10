File image shows former French PM and Barcelona Mayoral candidate, Manuel Valls prior to his conference "Nationalisms and populisms in 21st Century Europe" organized by Sociedad Civil Navarra, in Pamplona Sep 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/Jesús Diges

File image shows former French PM and Barcelona Mayoral candidate, Manuel Valls, during the press conference to announce his "Barcelona capital Europea" 2019 candidacy to become Barcelona`s next city mayor. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Andreu Dalmau

File image shows former French PM and Barcelona Mayoral candidate, Manuel Valls, during the press conference to announce his "Barcelona capital Europea" 2019 candidacy to become Barcelona`s next city mayor. EPA-EFE (FILE) /Andreu Dalmau

A former French prime minister who recently announced his candidacy for mayor of the Spanish city of Barcelona on Tuesday said the idea of Catalan self-determination did not stand up legally, culturally or politically because the notion of a Catalan identity did not exist.

Manuel Valls justified his opposition to self-determination because he claimed it was not allowed under Spain's constitution, describing Barcelona as “an open city” that had a deeply Spanish and European identity.