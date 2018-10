Yannos Papantoniou (2nd L), former Defense Minister of PASOK (Socialist Party) governments,and his wife Stavroula Kourakou, are escorted by police officers to Athens prison accused of bribery and money laundering, in Athens, Greece, on Oct 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

Type S Greek Naval Frigate HS Psara S-454 during training in the coastal city Mombasa, Kenya on Jan 6, 2009. Yannos Papantoniou (L), former Defense Minister of PASOK (Socialist Party) and his wife were jailed on Oct 24, 2018 accussed of profiting from a 2003 naval defense contract to upgrade six Greek Navy Type S frigates and money laundering EFE-EPA (FILE) /STR

Yannos Papantoniou (L), former Defense Minister of PASOK (Socialist Party) governments, is escorted by police officers to Athens prison accused of bribery and money laundering, in Athens, Greece, on Oct 23 2018. EFE-EPA/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

A former Greek defense minister and his wife were remanded in preventive prison on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a money laundering scheme linked to arms sales during the Socialist government rule between 1996-2010.

Yiannos Papantoniou who also held the post of minister for national economy and finances between 1996-2001 was considered the architect of Greece’s accession to the Eurozone.