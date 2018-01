The director of the Magdalena sugar processing plant, Luis Fernando Leal (C), arrives at court, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

The businessman Inngmar Iten Rodriguez (C) arrives at court, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 25, 2018. Former head of the Superintendency of Tax Administration (SAT) Rudy Villeda is one of eight people who were arrested today in Guatemala and accused of corruption. The arrests were made during several raids conducted by the Special Prosecutor's Office Against Impunity (Feci) of the Public Prosecutor's Office and supported by the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG). EPA/ESTEBAN BIBA

Former head of the Tax Administration Supervisory Authority (SAT), Rudy Villeda (L), at court in Guatemala City, Guatemala, Jan. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN BIBA

Guatemalan authorities arrested eight people - including the former head of the Tax Administration Supervisory Authority (SAT), Rudy Villeda - on corruption charges on Thursday.

The arrests were made in a series of raids staged by the Special Anti-Impunity Prosecutor's Bureau (Feci) within the Public Ministry and supported by the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG).