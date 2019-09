Former first lady and presidential candidate Sandra Torres (C) is transferred to the courthouse in Guatemala City, Guatemala, after being arrested on Sept. 2, 2019, for violating election finance laws and on conspiracy charges. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

Former Guatemalan presidential candidate and first lady arrested

Former first lady and presidential candidate Sandra Torres was arrested Monday for violating election finance laws and on conspiracy charges, Guatemalan prosecutors said.

Torres, a one-time owner of a textile business, is the ex-wife of Alvaro Colom, who served as Guatemala's president from 2008 to 2011.