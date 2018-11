Former Spanish Home Affairs Minister Angel Acebes (C) sits in the dock during the start of the major Bankia trial at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO / POOL POOL

Former IMF leader Rodrigo Rato (front row, 2R) and other defendants attend the start of the major Bankia trial at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO / POOL

Former IMF leader Rodrigo Rato (R) attends the start of the major Bankia trial at the National Court in San Fernando de Henares, on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FERNANDO ALVARADO / POOL POOL

A former managing director of the International Monetary Fund left jail briefly to return to court in Spain on Monday in a high-profile trial into alleged fraud in the initial public offering which raised investment capital for one of Spain's largest banks.

Rodrigo Rato entered a Spanish prison on Oct. 25 to begin serving a four-and-a-half year sentence for corruption linked to his management of Bankia, a major Spanish lender that had to be bailed out.