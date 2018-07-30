Rodrigo Rato (C), former Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and former managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), arrives at court in Madrid, Spain, July 30, 2018, to testify as a suspect for allegedly money laundering. EPA/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

A former head of the International Monetary Fund and an ex-deputy prime minister in Spain's government who is under investigation for alleged involvement in money laundering for private profit denied any wrongdoing at a hearing in front of an investigating magistrate in Madrid on Monday.

Rodrigo Rato, who had also been Spain's economy minister for eight years until 2004 and left his post as managing director of the IMF to become president of Bankia, a Spanish lender whose losses following the 2008 financial crisis saw it nationalized and bailed out for 18 billion euros ($24 billion), is under investigation on a number of counts of suspected financial misdeeds.