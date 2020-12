The Democratic Party's Lam Cheuk-ting, (2R) and Ted Hui Chi-fung, (2L), speak to reporters outside the West Kowloon Law Courts building after being released on bail in Hong Kong, China, 27 August 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

Former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Ted Hui has announced he has gone into exile while on a visit to Denmark, in yet another case of a pro-democracy figure fleeing the city since a sweeping security law was imposed by Beijing.

"I just finished my three-day visit to Denmark. I hereby announce that I am in exile, and quit the Hong Kong democratic party, leaving Hong Kong," Hui, 38, revealed on his Facebook page late Thursday night.