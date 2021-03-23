Spanish anti-corruption prosecutors on Tuesday published a raft of accusations against the scandal-hit former managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Rodrigo Rato, including tax fraud, corruption and falsifying documents.
Former managing director of the IMF Rodrigo Rato in Madrid, Spain on 2 October 2020. EFE/FILE/Rodrigo Jiménez
